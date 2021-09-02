Lessons from China

This refers to the article ‘Learning from China’ by Muhammad Abdul Basit. The writer aptly pointed out the points which can be learned from our neighbouring country. Establishing local governments has never been a priority of our mainstream political parties. These parties have been focusing on their limited political gains. They usually use development funds as a tool to control their voters. The incumbent PM was an ardent advocate of empowered local governments. But after coming to power, he also chose the same path that was chosen by his political rivals. I agree with the suggestions and solutions presented by the writer and hope that if we follow the Chinese model of the local government system, we can successfully deal with a majority of our administrative and development issues.

Sajid Abbasi

Murree