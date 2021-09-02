Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been leading vigorous political campaigns for the last few months. It is still unclear why the young leader is busy campaigning; the next elections are still a couple of years away. The campaigns have started from rural Sindh where the PPP enjoys immense popularity and support. However, it is true that during the last 12 years, the PPP, which has been in power, has not done anything to uplift the people’s standard of living. Residents of Larkana are deprived of clean water, medical facilities, and job opportunities. The city’s law and order situation is quite alarming.

On the other hand, Karachi has always been a weak link in the party’s position in Sindh. It has now, unfortunately, become nobody’s city. People here have lost all hopes; they don’t trust any political party. There are no jobs in the city; residents continue face an acute shortage of water, and there is no proper system of garbage collection. One thinks that Bilawal Bhutto should hold a few rallies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where the PPP is almost out of sight. It is good that he has distanced himself from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He’s too young to lead a movement with the senior leaders of other parties. Also, if he wants his party to gain popularity across the country, he should pay attention to those news reports that suggest that members of his party are guilty of some wrongdoings. Only fiery speeches are not enough to gain the people’s trust.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi