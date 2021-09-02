Fixing railways

A majority of Pakistanis belong to the middle and lower-middle classes. They cannot afford the luxury of air travel and private road trips, and can only travel through trains. Pakistan Railways (PR) is a crucial government department. However, it is riddled with countless administrative issues.

At railway platforms, guards are nowhere to be seen; guide boards are an alien concept, and ticket checkers let people sit in the wrong cabins. Another major problem is passengers. They are not considerate towards officials – let alone each other. These things are a threat to the betterment and progress of any government institution. The government should look into these issues and take timely steps to ensure that passengers aren’t inconvenienced. Also, people should behave respectfully.

Rumaissa Xaenub Chouhan

Rawalpindi