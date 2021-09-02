Pollution impacts

Among the most pernicious maladies that today’s world faces is air pollution. Now, new research has confirmed that exposure to air pollution is linked to increased severity of mental illnesses. According to reports, this is the finding of the most comprehensive study of its kind which involved 13,000 people in London. Even if a relatively small increase in exposure to nitrogen dioxide takes place, it may lead to a 32 percent increase in the risk of needing community-based treatment and an 18 percent increase in the risk of being admitted to hospital. If this is the condition in developed countries, the situation in developing countries must be even worse. In countries such as Pakistan, air pollution is increasing day-by-day and the occurrence of mental illnesses may be related to this type of pollution in the country too. The research suggests that a reduction in air pollution could benefit millions of people.

This study has a particular lesson for Pakistan as this pollution is modifiable if the concerned authorities in the country take it seriously. Reducing population-level exposure to air pollution in cities and towns should be one of the top priorities of the federal and provincial governments in Pakistan. The government must explore what interventions are helpful in fighting air pollution. For example, expanding low-emission zones is one such remedy that the research recommends. In Pakistan, one of the primary causes of air-pollution is toxic emission from motor vehicles. In most cities and towns of the country, there is hardly any control on such emissions as the concerned departments do not check and implement the required standards of vehicle fitness. Then there is untreated smoke emitted by factories, foundries, and brick kilns. Increasing use of air-conditioning and power generators is also compounding the problem of air pollution.

When mental health hazards emerge as a result of people's exposure to such pollution, the correlation is not always established and medical interventions at the individual level become quite difficult. There are other physical ailments also that spiral from air pollution such as respiratory diseases and skin and eye problems. Research shows that even at low levels of air pollution there are significant effects on mental health. Anxiety and depression are among the foremost mental conditions that people suffer from, and in Pakistan too these are now more frequent than ever before. A mentally and physically healthy nation is the sign of a country at ease with itself. If dirty air contributes to mental disorders and leads to increased suicides, the top decision-makers of the country must take note and do something about it. Finally, there is also evidence that air pollution is adversely affecting intelligence level in children and youth and is also linked to dementia in old age. All this calls for an immediate action.