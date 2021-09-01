BankIslami profit up 8pc

BankIslami net profit increased 8 percent to Rs1,162 million for the half-year ended June 30, 2021, a statement said.

Cumulative operating and other expenses of the bank were up by 5 percent mainly due to inflationary impact linked with staff and non-staff costs and rise in variable cost directly attributable to business growth. Owing to contraction in net spreads, the operating profit of the bank decreased to Rs1,592 million in the 6-month period. This decline was offset by net reversals of provisioning during the period.

BankIslami crossed Rs300 billion benchmark for its deposit book in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, particularly the low cost CASA deposits, on the back of strengthened distribution structure.

On the credit side, the bank disbursed funds to corporate entities and retail segment, while investment book was increased through investments in government of Pakistan Sukuks to improve the overall credit risk profile.

Having the largest portfolio in housing finance, the bank has successfully achieved SBP’s mandatory targets for housing and construction and the Government Markup Subsidiary Scheme (MPMG). It provides facilities including housing construction, purchasing and renovation to both resident and non-resident Pakistanis.

The bank witnessed growth in its earning assets and low cost CASA deposits, but net spreads of the bank reduced by 25.4 percent, mainly attributable to outweighing impact of downward re-pricing on assets vis-à-vis re-pricing of expense bearing liabilities.