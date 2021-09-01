Drone attack on Saudi airport hurts 8

RIYADH: A drone attack on Saudi Arabia´s Abha airport wounded eight people on Tuesday, said the Saudi-led coalition battling Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. Following an earlier reported attack, "a second drone attempting to attack Abha International Airport was intercepted and shot down", the coalition said in a statement carried by the kingdom´s official Al-Ekhbariya television channel. "Eight people were wounded and a civilian aircraft was damaged, according to initial information," it added.

The coalition said the second attack on the airport "constitutes a war crime" after it intercepted a booby-trapped drone earlier in the day.

In a second statement, the coalition said that those injured included one Saudi national, a Nepalese, three people from India and three from Bangladesh -- one of whom was in critical condition.