PML-N alleges pre-polls rigging in Cantonment board elections

LAHORE: PML-N has raised serious allegations on the ruling PTI leadership of pre-poll rigging in the upcoming elections of Cantonment boards and announced that the party will respond to every illegal move.

This was announced by former federal minister Kh Saad Rafique in a press conference Tuesday held at PML-N’s Model Town party secretariat. National Assembly’s former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

Saad alleged that the PTI leaders were using all official resources in Cantonment boards, which included development works, distribution of funds, construction of roads, use of Nadra’s vans etc.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has become a silent spectator,” he said, adding the PML-N has approached the ECP in writing about the ongoing pre-poll rigging but so far ECP has not responded. Over a question that ECP has become party and supporting the PTI, he said this impression was wrong as ECP has taken several landmark steps against the PTI in past.

The former minister said that the first objection raised by PML-N on the Cantonment board’s election schedule was about the polling time which was fixed from 8 am to 4 pm whereas traditionally it should be from 8 am to 5 pm. He said the PML-N also requested the ECP to extend the polling time till 6 pm but so far ECP didn’t give any reply to this request.

“The second flaw in the election schedule is that the election results will be announced after five days of the election,” he said, adding Cantt board’s elections were scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021 but the results would be announced on September 17. He said in this connection, the PMLN has submitted a written objection before the ECP almost a month ago and demanded that the elections results should be announced on the night of September 12. He said the PML-N will not accept these delayed results at any cost.

He alleged that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was abusing his powers to pressurise independent candidates. He said recently, Imran met two independent candidates at the Governor’s House and later both the candidates withdrew their papers in favour of the PTI candidate. “We released the pictures of prime minister meeting with independent candidates of the Cantonment board elections,” on social media, he said, adding several other proofs were available with him in which government machinery and resources were being used by the PTI candidates.

“The PTI government has planned to use Lahore Police and district administration to arrest PML-N’s activists, workers and leaders who are involved in Cantonment board elections,” Saad alleged and warned that the party will react in case of arrest of any party worker. We will come on streets with full force, he added. He said the election rules were being ignored by the government and all government departments were working in Cantonment areas and the PTI banners were put on Nadra vans for campaigns.

He said Walton Road was in a dilapidated condition which was not like this during the PML-N government. He said the government was just doing development work to show off in the election and to manipulate voters. He further said during the last three years the government did nothing and now it suddenly started development ahead of elections.