Modi faces Indian outrage over revamping of Jallianwala Bagh

ISLAMABAD: Critics have strongly expressed their outrage over the revamping of historical site Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar where hundreds of Indian citizens were shot dead by British troops in 1919 who were protesting against heavy war taxes and the forced conscription of Indian soldiers.

Indian Prime Minister Modi said the renovated Jallianwala Bagh ‘will remind the new generation about the history of this holy place and will inspire to learn a lot about its past.’ But critics called the move insensitive, and accused the government of trying to erase and distort the country's history, reported foreign media.

Historian Kim Wagner called it a "part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar", adding that the revamping of the site "means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased". Chaman Lal, a historian and professor at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the project had tried to "mystify and glamourise history".