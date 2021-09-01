UAE frames new accountability law

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new legislation for investigations and complaints against government ministers and senior officials. Under the law, the UAE Public Prosecutor can ban the travel of any official and freeze his/her funds, if necessary, and he can be removed from his/her job as a result of administrative or financial violations. The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree holding ministers and senior officials accountable for wrongdoing in order to enhance transparency. The Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said in tweets that "in the context of enhancing transparency, control and accountability in the government of the UAE, my brother the President of the State approved a decree on accountability of ministers and senior union officials, as the Public Prosecution receives complaints and communications against any of the senior officials, and works to refer them for investigation in coordination with the Council of Ministers”.