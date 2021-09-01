Rot runs deeper: Karachi police patronising, running drugs dens: Internal probe

KARACHI: Senior police officials have decided to take immediate and stern action against policemen suspected of running narcotics dens across the city after an internal Sindh Police investigation report identified over 100 policemen ranking from constables to deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) involved in running 363 narcotics dens, which fall within the limits of seven districts of the police in Karachi. This is the second major report prepared by the Special Branch of the Sindh Police in eight years when the number of narcotics/gambling dens in Karachi was 115 in 2013 but instead of going down has increased three-fold now, which raises more troubling questions.

According to a copy of the report prepared by the Special Branch, Sindh Police, obtained by The News, at least 363 dens of narcotics are operating in Karachi with the connivance of police officials. Majority of the dens, 164, are running in district Central, followed by 89 dens in district West, 39 in district old city areas, 19 in district East, 15 in district South, 15 in district Korangi and four in Malir district. The report further underlines the fact that not only the police are helping or patronising these narcotics dens but they are "directly involved in running these dens and also collect millions of rupees from there."

A separate district wise list of the policemen and dens was prepared while the record and the number of policemen supervising and running the dens are also mentioned the report. After the report was prepared and issued, panic gripped the errant policemen involved in patronising and running the dens while senior police officers decided to take stern action against them. On Tuesday, district Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan formed an inquiry committee under the supervision of SP Landhi, who suspended policemen of the district Korangi named in the internal report and expanded the investigations. Eight policemen and officials in district Malir were also suspended while inquiry was also initiated against them.

Previously also, several reports highlighted the police involvement in drug trafficking but the top police officials failed to do anything to stem the rot. A similar Special Branch report in 2013 revealed police patronising of drugs and gambling dens across the city. “Both the reports of 2013 and 2021 had many similarities regarding involvement of cops in sponsoring the vice. However, in 2013, the number of narcotics/gambling dens were 115 which should have decreased, but in fact the numbers have gone up by three-fold and now stands at 363,” deplored a senior police officer. “Like a ritual, the policemen will be suspended temporarily and they will rejoin the force one by one and initiate crimes like in the past.”

The officer also questions how come the Special Branch report alone created so much fuss. Was it plain neglect that nothing was ever reported or action taken against drug trafficking by police officers by any senior officer or is it a case of a rot running much deeper.

The internal report comes days after the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered an operation against the drug mafia while presiding over a meeting to review the law and order situation on August 25.