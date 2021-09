ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said ‘Kisan Khushal Scheme’ would enable timely disbursement of loans on very easy terms to meet the real needs of farmers. In line with the Prime Minister's vision, another wonderful programme of the Agricultural Development Bank to empower small farmers across the country, he said in a tweet. He said, "Insha Allah Pakistan is changing".