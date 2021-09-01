Hamza rebukes rulers for massive changes in Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly opposition leader and PML-N central vice president Hamza Shehbaz said that clumsy rulers have once again tried to cover up their incompetence by making mass changes in Punjab bureaucracy.

The government has set new records of upheaval in the bureaucracy and the game of musical chairs was being played with the administrative affairs of Punjab, he said in a statement Tuesday.

“Once again several changes have been made by transferring Deputy Commissioners Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, Secretaries Population Welfare, Labour and Primary Health.” “Principal Secretary to CM has also been transferred while in the same period, 8 Secretaries Irrigation, 3 Secretaries Information, 11 Secretaries Higher Education and 6 Secretaries Specialized Healthcare have been transferred,” he maintained. Hamza said the most important bureaucrat of Punjab province, the Chief Secretary, has been changed four times. A storm of mismanagement is going on in the province, he said, adding the priority of clumsy rulers is political revenge, not the good governance.

Hamza said: “The administrative affairs are being toyed with historically and Usman Buzdar, who even didn’t know the spelling of governance, was made Chief Minister of Punjab. Traders, doctors and drivers of the metro bus were protesting on the streets.

The government was not even bothered by these protests. Mismanaged and incompetent government indiscriminately torturing the doctors and those who used their legitimate right to protest were sprayed with chemicals.” Hamza said the experiment of running a puppet government in Punjab from the federation has failed and the time has come that people will throw them out.