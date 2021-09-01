ISPR’s new video pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the martyrs, Ghazi and their loved-ones for their indomitable spirit, patriotism and valour rendered to safeguard the homeland.

Reports said the DG ISPR took his social media handle to share a special video, the fifth one of the series, showing different life accounts of the martyrs and Ghazi’s families with the title “Defence & Martyrs Day”, paying rich tributes to the martyrs, and depicting their families’ insurmountable resolve to rendering sacrifice for the country. “He wrote on his official account, “Salute to the martyrs, Ghazi and ‘all’ related to them. “Martyrs of Pakistan are our pride”.