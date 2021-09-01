ECP briefed on upcoming cantonment elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan was informed on Tuesday that for the cantonment elections, as many as 1,680 polling stations and 5,080 polling booths have been set up in the country, while the number of candidates contesting the elections is 1,559.

In this context, a meeting of the Election Commission was held under the chairmanship of Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, in which a briefing was given to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the cantonment board elections. The meeting was also attended by the members and senior officers of the Election Commission and Provincial Election Commissioners through video link.

The meeting was told that the list of polling stations in all the cantonments has been published for the election. The Returning Officers have also appointed the polling staff. After publication of the final list of candidates, printing of ballot papers is underway, which will be completed in a few days.

Apart from police, Rangers personnel will also be present outside the polling stations to provide security at the polling stations. The ECP has also approved the installation of CCTV cameras at more sensitive polling stations.

The meeting was informed that the ECP was issuing a code of conduct for the media, election observers and security personnel in the next few days. The duration of the election will be from 8am to 5pm on the polling day on September 12.

The ECP expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made so far and directed the Provincial Election Commissioners to issue instructions to all the concerned District and Regional Election Commissioners in collaboration with the Returning Officers, district administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure transparent elections in the cantonments.

The Election Commission was also briefed on the electronic voting machine by the Smartmatic Company. At the beginning of the meeting, the chief election commissioner said that the Election Commission believes in transparency in the electoral process and added that technology should be used in the electoral process and must be trusted by the stakeholders, voters and the public.

The Smartmatic Company gave a presentation on various electronic voting machines to the Election Commission. A briefing was also given on various functions, hardware and software of the machines, on which the Chief Election Commissioner, members and other officials of the Election Commission asked various questions.

Following that, the company team assured the EC that they could further improve the machine in the light of the Election Commission’s concerns, keeping in view the needs of Pakistan.