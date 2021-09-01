Govt slams opposition for opposing PMDA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib lambasted PMLN leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on opposing Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) and election reforms without going through the draft proposals.

In a tweet, Fawad said that they even do not know what the suggestions were for electoral reforms and the PMDA.

He said the opposition in Pakistan had only one role and that was to oppose every action of the government and for the purpose it was ready to make an alliance with the devil. He said it was unfortunate that those people wanted to lead Pakistan whose own decisions were even taken by others.

While, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to pass Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 in the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights headed by him.

Instead of politicising the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), Bilawal should rather play his role in passing the bill which was pending with the NA body for the last three months, he said in a news statement while reacting to the PPP chairman’s criticism on the authority. He said Bilawal should shun hypocrisy and pass the pending bill so that it could become a law and ensure protection of journalists’ rights, the minister added.