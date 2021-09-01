Sindh rejects NCOC permission to vaccinate children

KARACHI: The Sindh government does not require the National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) permission to vaccinate its students of 9th to 12th classes against Covid-19, an official of the provincial government said on Tuesday.

“We don’t need the NCOC’s authorization to vaccinate our students of 9th to 12th grades. We didn’t seek NCOC’s permission to vaccinate people without CNICs while we also vaccinated inmates of our prisons without their consent. We have to take the decision in the better interest of our people,” Qasim Soomro, MPA Sindh and Parliamentary Secretary on Health, told The News on Tuesday. Soomro maintained that they only need the parental consent to vaccinate children and added that all students, studying between 9th to 12th grades, irrespective of their age, would be vaccinated at their schools and colleges by vaccinators of the provincial health department.

When asked which vaccine would be used to vaccinate the teenagers as only Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine is authorized to vaccinate people of 12 years and above by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), MPA Qasim Soomro said both Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines would be used to inoculate children and teenagers.