JI starts process to elect new chief for KP chapter

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami formally started the process for the election of the provincial head of the party as the incumbent Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan completed his three-year tenure and was relieved of his responsibilities on Tuesday.

The provincial deputy chief of the party Inayatullah Khan was given the acting charge till the election of the new provincial head.

Inayatullah Khan, who is the party’s parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, took the oath of office at a simple function on Tuesday.

The JI has a proper procedure for election of all its office-bearers. The provincial head of the party is elected for a three-year term.

The entire process is done through postal ballots. As per the party constitution, every full member of the party can be a candidate for every position.

But practically the JI’s shura suggests three names for an office so that the member/voters could have an easy choice.

This time for the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, head the names of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the current provincial president, Maulana Mohammad Ismail, deputy chief of the party and Maulana Ataur Rahman have been nominated for the office.

The postal ballots are expected to be issued today (Wednesday) to the 13,000 full members of the party across the province.

The ballots are required to be returned to the three-member provincial election committee headed by the provincial general secretary of the party within 16 days.

The provincial election committee after collecting all the ballots would send them to the central election committee, which would count them and hand over results to the central chief of the party.

According to the party’s constitution, the central chief has the discretionary powers to accept the results or name someone else as provincial chief.

It is, however, extremely uncommon for the central chief of the party to go against the opinion of the party members.

The final result is announced in the second week of October and oath-taking is arranged in the central headquarters of the party in Lahore.