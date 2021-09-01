5 polythene bag-making units sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday sealed five polythene bag-making factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and arrested the managers.

A communique said the district administration in collaboration with other departments had launched a drive against the sale and purchase of polythene bags.

During the drive, the administration confiscated 13600 kilograms of plastic bags from various shops and sealed five units for the production of these bags.

The officials arrested 41 shopkeepers and sealed 27 shops on University Road, Kharkhano Market, Dilazak Road, Ashraf Road, Saddar and other parts of the district for using polythene bags.

The district administration said that the government had banned the use and sale of polythene bags but the shopkeepers were still providing customers with these bags.