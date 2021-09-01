UoH student bags top position

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur (UoH) student clinched top position in All Pakistan Declamation Competition.

A press release on Tuesday said the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Islamabad, had organised the competitions by dividing the 48 competitors from different 24 universities of the country into seven zones, including Punjab, Sindh,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Taimur Riaz of UoH secured the first position in the Urdu declamation contest while Munazza Qureshi, from the same university, participated in the English competitions and performed brilliantly. The student from the UoH had bagged the second position in the same category during 2019.

The winning student, Timur Riaz, attributed his success to the prayers of his parents, the patronage of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, and his mentor Assistant Provost Saqib Awan’s training.