Officers protest disparity in salaries

PESHAWAR: The members of the Attached Department Officers’ Association (ADOA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tuesday held a protest to demand parity in salaries of civil servants.

A large number of officers of attached departments from across the province from Chitral to Waziristan, took part in a protest demonstration at Assembly Chowk.

The protesting officers held a rally from the Livestock Directorate and staged demonstrations outside the provincial assembly and blocked Khyber Road for all kinds of traffic.

The officers demanded of the government to also give them equal allowances in line with that of PMS/PAS, Secretariat, Engineers, IT and Planning Cadre.

Amin Khan, president ADOA, challenged Timur Saleem Jhagra, provincial finance minister, for open debate on the matter of disparity in salaries, and demanded that 150 percent monthly allowance on running basic pay should be immediately extended to attached departments as well. He offered the finance minister the place of his choice for holding debates in Hayatabad, Matta Swat or Banigala. “If we fail to convince the government that our one-point demand is not justified, we will call off protest henceforth,” he said.

Sufyan Haqqani, association’s chief coordinator, asked the provincial government to increase salaries of officers working in attached departments like it had increased for officers of other cadres.

ADOA had already rejected the 20 per cent increase, he said, adding the provincial government should immediately end the pay difference.

He wondered why the provincial finance minister didn’t not see the huge difference in salaries of civil servants working in the same grade.

“Majority of cabinet and opposition members, journalists and other stakeholders have termed our demand to be justified,” he added.

Addressing the protest, association’s Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Khan said that the officers of the attached department had been on roads against pay difference for the last several weeks.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all officers recruited under the Pakistan Civil Service Act 1973, he said salaries of all officers remain the same, however, the finance minister manifold increased the difference in the salaries of employees.

The Awami National Party(ANP) leader participated in the protest and announced to support the demand of the officers. ANP leader Malik Tariq Awan said on the occasion that ANP also raised a one-point demand of officers on the floor of Provincial Assembly. He stated that some employees get professional, technical, executive and planning allowances and many other benefits, and asked why officers of attached departments were deprived of such allowances. In a time of skyrocketed inflation, he stated that it was difficult for officers of the attached departments to make both ends meet.

Amin Khan, President, officer’s association, stressed that injustice with attached departments officers should be stopped as all officers were playing equally important roles in welfare and development of the province.

To end the disparity in pay of civil servants, 150 percent allowance on running basis pay should be given to these officers as well so that their problems could be solved, he concluded.