Laudable efforts

The Sindh government has launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive in all education institutions across the province. The drive will inoculate students of Grades 9 to 12 against the coronavirus at all private- and public-sector education institutions. More than 2,000 teams will participate in the vaccination campaign in order to vaccinate about 1.4 million students against the virus. Also, in the first phase, the vaccine campaign will commence at the district level, and, later, be extended to the sub-division level. The provincial government should be lauded for making sure that students remain safe against the virus. The other provinces should take the same steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. We must not forget that the virus is still here, and the authorities concerned should make sure that the people are following SOPs strictly in order to stay safe against the virus.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat