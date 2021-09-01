A large number of videos on social media present the grim picture of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi. The number of street crimes is increasing in the city at an alarming rate.

Every other day, a victim posts on social media how and where he/she was mugged. The police have access to security footage. In a few videos, the faces of robbers are also quite visible. The inaction of the authorities concerned is the reason we don’t see a drop in street crimes. The Sindh government needs to look into this important matter and make some efforts to turn Karachi into a safe and liveable city.

Iqbal Shah

Karachi