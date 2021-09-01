At the crossroads of humanity

It was not the people of Afghanistan who chose this life. They just happened to be born upon the crossroads of the world. Yet, they are currently witnessing the worst of humanity.

Their desperation was unimaginable, with civilians returning to Kabul airport mere hours after terror attacks in a last attempt to board flights to safety. The UK announced on the 27th August that no more people will be called to the airport to leave as part of their evacuation plan. The despicable list of acts and tendencies that this conflict has bred and exacerbated is long. So here are just a few.

Firstly, the war in Afghanistan has shown how, no matter which side, there is an outright disregard for life. Amidst the desperation at Kabul airport, terrorists targeted innocent civilians and foreign military personnel with bomb attacks on the 26th August. ISIS have since claimed responsibility. There are few actions more reprehensible than to target innocent people at their most vulnerable.

It is not only ISIS who are injecting fear into the Afghan population. The Taliban have also sought to ruthlessly find and take revenge on civilians suspected of helping coalition forces, while threatening officials to gain their loyalty.

Though social media can be the source of many ills, it has rightly brought the sufferings of Afghans to the fore. It depicts the real aftermath of an attempted military solution. The extent of the loss of life within the region is shocking. According to Brown University’s Watson Institute, around “241,000 people have been killed in the Afghanistan and Pakistan war zone since 2001.”

Secondly, the Afghan people continue to be dehumanised, maybe in part because this huge loss of life normalises death. Reports of the bomb attacks often listed the number of US marines killed before that of Afghans, even though the latter number was much higher. As if the smaller number of US lives lost carries more value.

Where the quantity of shocking pictures, depicting death and despair, coming out of Afghanistan should evoke a renewed sense of shame and disgust, many have become desensitised to the suffering of the Afghan people.

Images of US and UK soldiers heroically carrying Afghan children perpetuates the characterisation of Western countries as saviours, with the focus not falling on the victims but the glorified protagonists.

It ought to be noted here that service personnel worked tirelessly, evacuating some of those who needed to leave the country. With many of these personnel probably new to Afghanistan, they made the best of a bad situation. After all, it is not the soldiers and junior officers who chose to fight this war.

But the salvific image of Westerners saving Afghans does not fairly represent the entire role that they have played. But it is integral to the narrative that countries would have their people believe. That, despite all of the death and destruction, it was all worth it in the name of democracy and what is good.

US-led drone strikes have made casualties out of civilians and foreign troops, such as in the infamous case of Australian troops, have abused their power to conduct unlawful killings. These are just two further examples of the dehumanisation of the Afghan people.

In the case of drone strikes, can they really be considered a necessary evil when terror leaders killed will simply be replaced and when the loss of innocent lives is considered as a mere, unfortunate by-product? Drone strikes can’t kill an idea and various reports have even suggested that they do not have much of an impact on terrorist violence in Afghanistan anyway.

Thirdly, acts of terror by the likes of ISIS and the Taliban have fueled Islamophobic hate. Terrorism can never be excused, but it must be also acknowledged that those that claim to engage in terror offences “in the name of Islam” are not representative of the religion.

The recent bomb attacks claimed by ISIS in Kabul, for example, contravene what is considered to be just in Islam. Murder of innocent women and children is generally considered haram. The earliest collection of hadith, written by Imam Malik, states that the first caliph prohibited the killing of women and children (Muwatta Malik, Kitab al-Jihad 10).

No single people, country or religion embodies this lack of humanity displayed by terrorists. Attempts to pin the atrocities on the religion of Islam are thus inexcusable. They also create a harmful backlash on Muslims across the world.

Islamophobes, who blame Islam online, have more in common with religious extremists themselves. Extremists hold fanatical opinions that most believe to be unreasonable. The belief that a minority of Muslims, who are militant terrorists, represents the larger majority of Muslims, who are peaceful, is unreasonable.

A better example of Islamic principles is displayed among those Muslims who have warmly hosted Afghan refugees for many years. Where many have blamed Islam for creating this mess, it is Islamic countries which host a majority of Afghan refugees, mainly Pakistan and Iran.

Indeed, the polarisation, that Islam is incompatible with the Western world, is just what extremists would have us believe.

In amongst all of the suffering, it cannot be forgotten that the best of humanity has also surfaced. Many charitable initiatives, of many faiths and none, have stepped up to the mark by preparing for the arrival of Afghan refugees. These aim not only to provide the basic necessities, but also seek to help integrate the refugees and provide a kind and welcoming environment for them.

Finally, the crocodile tears that have been flowing from the eyes of politicians are deeply insidious. They are, of course, designed to emotively move the audience into sympathising with the words of the speaker and the message behind them.

But concern should not be for them but for the Afghan people. Those especially whose lives are at risk, who tried but will not make it out. It is long overdue that decisions and actions made by politicians match their rhetoric.

It is difficult, however, to feel optimistic. For example, despite the UK government’s self-congratulation over its “proud track record” of caring for refugees, a recent bill is to be introduced that would criminalise refugees. The government has also called for refugees to only seek legal routes to the UK, which represents a flagrant denial of the reality refugees face.

Most of these refugees are good, law-abiding people. There is no doubt they would seek legal routes if this were a feasible choice.

All principal actors are responsible for the situation in Afghanistan. All of them must shoulder their responsibility and learn from their past transgressions.

The writer is a researcher in the UK and is soon to begin her PhD.

