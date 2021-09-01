US drone strike ‘wiped out’ Kabul family

KABUL: When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing

children were waiting to greet him—his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

His brother, Aimal Ahmadi, said Ezmarai pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.

Youngsters piled into the vehicle—pretending the parking routine was an adventure—while Ezmarai watched from the side, his brother told AFP. Then, according to Aimal, a missile came screeching down—striking the car with a terrible force and obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The United States said on Sunday it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an air strike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.

On Monday, Aimal said he had lost 10 members of his family in the strike, including his own daughter and five other children. “The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house,” he said. “It killed all of them.”

When an AFP journalist visited the scene on Monday, Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to help him organise burials for most of his family. “My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter... nephews and nieces,” he said disconsolately. AFP was unable to independently verify Aimal’s account. The United States said it was investigating media reports of civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul,” Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesman, said in a statement.

“We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” Urban said on Sunday, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of IS.