CII urges parents to listen to kids to curb abuse

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has called on parents to “listen to and trust their children” to help address the incidences of sexual violence against minors, which he said “have continued to increase rapidly”.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, in a video statement tweeted by the Ministry of Human Rights, said that like the state and government are taking measures to address child abuse, “the society as a whole, too, must recognise the sensitivity of the matter and parents must listen to and trust their children”.