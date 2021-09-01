Gen Bajwa vows to thwart designs of CPEC spoilers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated the resolve to thwart the designs of spoilers of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Ambassador Nong called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail. The Army chief reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of the CPEC.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.