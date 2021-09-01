Pakistan to discuss Covid testing mechanism with UK

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan will discuss Pakistan’s coronavirus testing mechanism with the United Kingdom’s chief medical scientist this week after Britain retained the country on its travel “red list”.

Briefing the media on the cabinet’s decisions on Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken to his British counterpart Boris Johnson, who believed that discussions should be held over the testing mechanism in Pakistan.

The United Kingdom had retained Pakistan in its red list last week, as some British MPs believed the decision was political as India was moved into the amber list despite having similar numbers of infections.

However, the British government, in a letter to Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi, said it had decided to keep Pakistan on the list because the true number of Covid-19 cases were likely much higher than reported and cited its concerns about the relatively small numbers of tests.

“We are putting in all our efforts to have Pakistan taken out of UK’s red list, as it affects numerous Pakistani families,” the information minister said. He said the cabinet had also decided to begin administering the Covid vaccine to children aged 17 and above.

His comments came as Pakistan saw another day of Covid fatalities. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, another 118 people lost their lives while active infections stood at 94,573, after 3,838 more people tested positive.

There were 5,542 Covid-infected patients in critical condition in various healthcare facilities of the country. The Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded as 7.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, the NCOC announced that the country administered over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. The NCOC tweeted that were some 1,405,352 vaccine doses administered across the country. “This is the highest single day vaccine administration done across the country! Keep it up Pakistan.”

In a separate tweet, the NCOC highlighted the rising per-day deaths on average in the country. It wrote that the deaths officially reported from coronavirus in the country during the month of August were reported 2,428 with an average of 80 deaths a day.