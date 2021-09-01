Tahir Ashrafi meets IIU president

Islamabad : Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Dr. Hathal Hmoud Aotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU), on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests were discussed.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi hailed the services of IIU and also thanked KSA for endowment of a grand Mosque at the university. Appreciating the hard work of the President IIU, he hoped that the university will progress with double pace in his leadership. The IIU president apprised him of the university’s vision, newly approved strategic plan and goal of academic excellence.