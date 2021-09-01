RIC, allied hospitals facing shortage of medical officers

Rawalpindi : Over 155 seats of medical officers (MOs) and woman medical officers (WMOs) have been lying vacant at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital due to which the patient care at the healthcare facilities is being compromised.

As many as 157 posts sanctioned for the four healthcare facilities have been lying vacant because of a ban imposed by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Government of Punjab through a letter dated April 14, 2020.

‘The News’ has learnt that out of 102 posts of MOs and WMOs sanctioned for RIC, 65 have been lying vacant while of 108 sanctioned posts, 41 are vacant at BBH. Of 26 sanctioned posts at DHQ Hospital, 11 are lying vacant and at HFH, 40 seats of MOs and WMOs are vacant.

Thousands of patients have to suffer badly due to acute shortage of MOs and WMOs at the hospitals particularly at RIC where more than 50 per cent of the sanctioned seats have been vacant for a long time, said a top official at RIC who wanted his name not to be published.

As more than 50 per cent of posts were lying vacant at RIC therefore the SH&ME Department granted permission to the RIC administration of one-time induction but unfortunately, the department ordered to hold interviews scheduled for 16th and 17th July 2021 at the office of Executive Director RIC.

The SH&ME Department allowed filling the vacant posts of MOs and WMOs through appointment on ad-hoc basis as a one-time dispensation in relaxation of the ban imposed by this department vide letter No. PA/DS(G)/SHC&MED/01/2020 dated April 14, 2020, stated the letter issued by the department on April 20, 2021.

Following the permission, an advertisement appeared in a local newspaper on May 22 this year asking for applications against 32 posts of medical officers and six posts of medical officers in emergency department at RIC. However, the SH&ME department asked the RIC to hold interviews scheduled for July 16 and 17 this year.

The RIC that provides emergency medical cover and services to heart patients in the northern region of the country and caters to the needs of the patients from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Rawalpindi division has to face great difficulties in accommodating thousands of patients visiting the hospital every month.

There is great unrest among the hospital staff at RIC that has been bearing extraordinary burden to accommodate patients, majority of whom are visiting the hospital in an emergency yet the authorities concerned have not been giving any attention to the problem.