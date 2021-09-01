Corona claims three more lives, 485 new cases reported

Islamabad: Another three patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory have lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours that has taken the death toll from the region to 1,964 while as many as 485 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities.

Number of COVID-19 deaths and patients being reported from the twin cities show that the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak is much severe in terms of morbidity and mortality in this region of the country.

The average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region is still over eight per cent that had dropped down to below one per cent in the end of June this year. The positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 9.36 per cent in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that confirmation of another 485 COVID-19 cases from the twin cities in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 131,448.

According to details, the death of three more patients from ICT has taken death toll to 866 while another 312 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking the tally to 99,263 of which 92,422 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 5975 on Tuesday after the addition of 131 active cases to the existing pool.

On the other hand, 173 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 32,185 of which 29,109 have achieved a cure. To date, a total of 1,098 patients from the district have died of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a total of 222 patients including 127 from Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district of which 12 were in critical condition (on a ventilator), 110 were moderate (on double Oxygen) and 100 were stable. As many as 1,851 patients belonging to the district were in home isolation on Tuesday.