Squads for NZ series, T20 World Cup likely to be named by 6th

LAHORE: Pakistan’s squads for the home series against New Zealand and the ICC T20 World Cup are expected to be announced at the same time.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official revealed that the squads were expected to be named by September 6.

He claimed that PCB was looking to try different combinations in batting and bowling departments ahead of the World Cup.

The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in the 2021-22 season.

A source said the PCB under its new chairman was most likely to change the selection policy. A senior former cricketer will be appointed as the chief selector. Provincial coaches will have no role in the new selection policy. In addition to the chairman, four to five members will be included in the selection committee. The provincial coaches will send the reports of the players to the members of the selection committee.