Nasir topples top seed Tayyab to take title

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal recovered from two games down to topple top seed and world No 44 Tayyab Aslam to win the $12,000 PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex Tuesday.

World No 102 Nasir Iqbal won 8-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 following 50 minutes of see-saw battle that saw both the players fighting hard for the ascendency.

At the end it was Nasir who proved well-equipped with stamina and firepower to take the title which would now take him within the 100-ranking following five years of wait.

It all started well for Tayyab who was seen more at ease with the court coverage, sending in down the sideline winners on a couple of times to take the first game.

Nasir played his usual consistent game but was never in a position to break clear during the first two games. It was all going neck and neck but Tayyab, courtesy to his better maneuvering, went 2-0 up.

“It was just a mental barrier that I have to cross. During the last two PSA events, I was unable to cross that barrier. I had gone too close to winning big titles but was unable to land even one. This is my first major international following my re-entry into the professional circuit,” Nasir said.

The former Pakistan No 1 added that he was gaining confidence with each passing match. That confidence of Nasir was visible during the last three games of the final when he did not give a clue to Tayyab. The world No 44 did try to make a match in the third game, courtesy to fast pace movement. However, once Nasir won the third there was no stopping him as he went on to win the next two easily.

“It was all going well during the last two games as I was in total command. My movement and shots were backing me,” Nasir said.

Nasir, a former top 20 PSA player sent a clear warning to his opponents ahead of CAS International Squash in October.

“All I am looking at is to do well in the CAS Open. I know that the victory in that event would help me get into the top sixty and thus a chance to play big events.”

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood, who was guest of the honour distributed trophies and prizes among the finalists. CEO Combaxx Sports Omer Saeed and president Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (r) Wasim was also present on the occasion.

Aamir stressed on the players to get extremely fit.

“In modern day sports, it is the fitness that holds the key. A super-fit player is better than a technically sound one. Fitness is all that matters. Once you lose your stamina, you cannot even maintain the technique you are famous for. Farhan Mehboob is the best example in that context.”