PSMC posts Rs1.19bln profit in 1H

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd (PSMC) on Tuesday reported net profit of Rs1.19 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2021, owing to an increase in its sales.

The company had posted a loss of Rs2.46 billion the previous year. The company also skipped a dividend for this period, according to the statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Earnings per share came in at Rs14.54, compared with losses of Rs29.92 last year.

The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs66.11 billion, compared with Rs27.47 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company announced profits of Rs418.96 million, compared with losses of Rs1.52 billion last year.

Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs5.09 compared with losses per share of Rs18.49 last year.

A report of Arif Habib Limited said the earnings of the company were below than market expectations.

It reported net sales of the company increased by 141 percent year-on-year to Rs66.1 billion during 1HCY21 due to lower financing rates and revival of economic activity which aided volumetric growth of 137 percent YoY (50,096 vs. 21,116 units in 1HCY20).

During 2QCY21, net sales of the company increased by 208 percent year on year to settle at Rs30 billion owing to low base effect and volumetric jump of 193 percent year on year to 22,019 units.