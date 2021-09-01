Stocks end flat as triggers remain elusive

Stocks ended flat on Tuesday after trading in tight range as there were no strong triggers to spur major buying; however S&Ps affirmation of its ratings on Pakistan was taken positively by investors, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index rose 54.04 points or 0.11 percent to 47,419.74 points, exploring a high of 47,596.81 points and a low of 47,354.15 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher after S&P Global Ratings affirmed its rating on Pakistan's long- and short-term sovereign credit at B- and B respectively and retained its stable outlook on the economy.

Mid-session pressure remained on concerns for public debt surging to Rs39.9 trillion for FY21 and external debt to $122.1 billion for FY21, Mehanti said.

The S&P also affirmed 'B-' long-term issue rating on Pakistan's senior unsecured debt and sukuk trust certificates. According to rating agency Pakistan's economy is gradually recovering from its pre-pandemic nadir and the subsequent Covid-19 shocks.

KSE-30 Shares Index also remained dull, ticking up just 32.56 points or 0.17 percent to 19,027.87 points.

Traded shares dropped 4 million shares to 378.83 million shares from 382.64 million shares. Trading value increased to Rs14.02 billion from Rs12.33 billion. Market capital improved to Rs8.290 trillion from Rs8.271 trillion. Out of 524 companies active in the session, 248 ended higher, 244 lower while 32 closed unchanged.

Analyst Haris S Khan at Topline Securities, said, a range-bound session was observed at the exchange.

Major positive contributors in the session were namely SYS, MARI, LUCK, PAEL, and PPL that cumulatively added 117 points to the index, while POL, MEBL, BAHL, PSMC, and PIOC together lost 71 points.

On the results front, PSMC’s disappointing 2QCY21 EPS of Rs5.09 shoved the stock lower by 7.3 percent for the day. Moreover KOHC also announced its FY21 EPS of 17.41 as compared to a FY20 LPS (Rs2.21/share).

The highest increase in terms of value was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods, which rose Rs849 to Rs18,849/share, followed by Rafhan Maize that grew Rs249 to Rs10,49/share. A major decline was noted in shares of Philip Morris Pakistan, which fell Rs72.39 to Rs912.51/share, followed by Blessed Textile that dropped Rs32 to Rs418/share.

Major events during July 2021 included: CPI inflation clocking in at 8.4 percent year-on-year, trade deficit hitting $3.1 billion (down 14 percent month-on-month), remittances reached $2.7 billion, FDI for hit $90 million (down 31 percent year on year), current account deficit widened to $773 million compared to June 2021, Pakistan received $2.75 billion from IMF (International Monetary Fund) on new SDR allocation.

Moreover, Pakistan’s foreign debt and liabilities (outstanding) jumped $9.18 billion or 8.12 percent to $122.1 billion at the end of June last fiscal year, the central bank data showed. The external debt and liabilities were $113 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holdings, Byco Petroleum, Treet Corp, Pak Elektron, WorldCall Telecom, Azgard Nine, TPL Properties, Hum Network and Yousuf Weaving. Telecard Limited led volumes chart with 41.61 million shares. The stock gained 66 paisas to reach Rs19.46/share. It was followed by Ghani Global Holdings with 32.74 million shares. It closed higher by Rs2.93 to Rs42.98/share.