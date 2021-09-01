WAPDA pummel Karachi United in PPFL

LAHORE: WAPDA pummeled Karachi United by 5-1 in their match of 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, Multan.

WAPDA got their first hat-trick in the league through Ahmed Faheem. Afzaal (Army) and Muhammad Jamil (Muslim Club, Chman) had already scored hat-tricks in this edition of PPFL.

In the 6th minute of the game, Ahmed scored the first goal for WAPDA. He made it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Ashfaquddin scored the third goal for WAPDA in the 26th minute.

At the end of the first half, WAPDA were leading 3-0.

The fourth and fifth goals were scored by Ahmed and Ashfaq in the 49th and 51st minutes, respectively.

Karachi United’s Amir Mubarak reduced the margin by sccoring the only goal from his side, making it 5-1 in the 86th minute.

The referee showed the yellow card to Daniyal Naeem, Zohaib Umer and Amir Mubarak of Karachi United. Faisal Abbas of WAPDA was shown the yellow card in the 60th minute.