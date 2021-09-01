SA legend Dale Steyn retires from all cricket

JOHANNESBURG: Dale Steyn, South Africa’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, announced his retirement from all cricket on Tuesday.

Steyn, 38, made the announcement on social media, saying he was “bittersweet but grateful.”

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy and brotherhood.

“Thank you to everyone, from family to team-mates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,” he added.

Steyn took 439 wickets in 93 Test matches before announcing his retirement from the five-day format in 2019.

He said at the time that he wanted to continue playing white-ball international cricket and was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

But he had to withdraw from the tournament without playing a match because of a shoulder injury and failed to add to his 196 one-day internationals wickets.

He played in a T20 international series against Australia in February 2020 and was expected to play in the T20 World Cup later that year before it was postponed because of Covid-19. He took 64 wickets in the short format.