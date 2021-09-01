Wasim denies he wanted PCB top post

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has slammed Indian media for spreading fake news of his interest in becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a message to ‘The news’, he said he was never interested in the job. “PCB chairman’s post is a specialised job and I was never interested in it. Thank God, I am content where I am in my life,” he stated.

Times of India reported that Wasim was interested in heading the board.

“TOI is one of India’s top and credible newspapers and such baseless news can only hurt that image,” Wasim tweeted.

He congratulated Raja on being nominated as a Board of Governors (BoG) member. “I am confident that Rams will bring a positive change in Pakistan cricket as he has the vision and experience to achieve that. Pakistan cricket needs a big lift and my support are with you,” Wasim tweeted.

Wasim said a cricketer should be taking charge of the board.

A final decision is to be made on September 13 in a meeting of the PCB BoG.

Meanwhile, former captain Javed Miandad said Imran had made a good choice. He said he expected Raja to do his best to streamline Pakistan’s cricket.

However, former Test cricketers Mohsin Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz have opposed the appointment of Raja, saying that he was “pro-India”.

Sarfraz said Majid Khan, Saleem Altaf, Zaheer Abbas and Jawad Khan were better suited than Raja for the job.