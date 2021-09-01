Laws must for income mobility

ISLAMABAD: Economic freedom enhances income mobility, while the poor in the economically unfree nations have fewer opportunities to escape poverty and build prosperity, a study said on Tuesday.

The report was released by Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) in conjunction with Canada’s Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan public policy think-tank.

“The main purpose of economic development should be to provide opportunities for upward social mobility of a vast majority of citizens. This can be achieved through inclusive economic policies and re-allocation of resources from rent seeking to efficiency seeking activities” said Ali Salman, Executive Director PRIME, while launching the study.

“Many factors contribute to economic freedom but the most important for income mobility are rule of law and restrictive regulations.”

In uneconomically free nations, domineering government and crony elites used the rule of law, not to protect the freedom of all but entrench the privilege of their cliques, while undermining the rights of everyone else, he said quoting the study. “Similarly, regulations are too often used to exclude people from work and opportunity, even in nations with a relatively robust rule of law,” Salman said.