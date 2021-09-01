Indian economy jumps 20.1pc in April-June after pandemic slump

Mumbai: India's economy expanded by a record 20.1 percent between April and June, official data showed Tuesday, boosted by the manufacturing and construction sectors as growth rebounded from last year's strict months-long pandemic lockdown.

It was the biggest growth on record since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics in 1996, and was broadly expected by analysts after a historic 24.4 percent contraction in the same period last year when most factories ground to a halt.

Exports grew 39 percent compared to the same quarter last year, contributing 23.7 percent of the period´s GDP, indicating strong global demand for Indian goods including petroleum products, gems and jewellery.

The government's chief economic adviser K.V. Subramanian said private investments and consumer spending were driving a V-shaped recovery, and that the economy was well placed to deal with the impacts of any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten liquidity.

"India is poised for stronger growth," he said, citing government reforms and the easing of inflationary pressures while cautioning that certain services were still not seeing "green shoots".

While advanced economies have provided massive stimulus to support consumption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted to raise infrastructure spending and pursue privatisation of state companies and tax reforms to bolster India's growth prospects, while providing free food grains to the poor.

The RBI, which has kept its monetary policy loose, has forecast annual growth of 9.5 percent in the current fiscal year while warning about the possibility of a third pandemic wave.

Consumer spending, the main driver of the economy, rose 19.34 percent year-on-year in April-June from a year ago, but remained lower than its pre-pandemic level. Investment rose 55.3 percent compared with growth of 10.9 percent in the previous quarter, while state spending contracted 5 percent after growing 28.3 percent in January-March, Tuesday's data showed. Annual growth of 49.6 percent in manufacturing in April-June was a leap from 6.9 percent in the previous quarter and showed new anti-COVID-19 curbs had only a limited impact on activity.

Many analysts said the risk of spiking infections from the Delta variant and the sluggish pace of vaccinations in some states could slow momentum, however, with the economy unlikely to regain its pre-pandemic size of about $2.9 trillion before the middle of fiscal year 2022-23.

"Vaccination progress will be crucial, given the possibility of a third wave of infections and the experience of countries which witnessed it," said Sreejith Balasubramanian, economist- fund management at IDFC AMC in Mumbai.

Retail, auto sales, farm output, construction and exports have all picked up since June, supporting the government's claim of a fast recovery, but sectors such as transport and tourism spending remain weak.

Many forward indicators remain below pre-pandemic levels, noted Shashank Mendiratta, economist at IBM in New Delhi. "With substantial slack still in the economy, continued policy support will be required to get activity back to normalcy," he said.

ICRA ratings agency chief economist Aditi Nayar warned that while manufacturing and construction, as well as private consumption and investment, helped to drive growth, the sectors "remained well below their pre-Covid levels".

She added that consumer confidence needed to improve for contact-intensive sectors to experience a sustainable recovery.

India´s growth outlook has meanwhile been revised downwards by analysts amid uncertainty over how badly the economy has been hit.

The International Monetary Fund in July downgraded India´s annual growth forecast to 9.5 percent for the year to March 2022 from its previous projection of 12.5 percent.

Despite this, the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people is expected to grow faster than any other country in 2021 due to the previous year´s record contraction of 7.3 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India has maintained an accommodative stance on monetary policy to support the economy even as inflation pressures rise.

There are fears that a new wave of coronavirus infections could hit India in the coming months.

Cases have been rising above 40,000 nationwide over the past week, fuelled by a jump in infections in the southern state of Kerala blamed on a major local festival.

Kerala has since imposed a night curfew from next week to stem the rise in cases.

The pace of vaccinations across the country has risen significantly in recent weeks, with authorities giving more than 10 million Covid-19 jabs in a single day on Tuesday for only the second time.

India has recorded more than 32 million infections and nearly 439,000 deaths, the second highest in the world after the United States. But experts say that due to underreporting, India´s true toll could be much higher.