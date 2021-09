Colombo: Sri Lanka’s main elephant orphanage recorded a rare twin birth Tuesday as a 25-year-old named Surangi delivered healthy male calves. They are the first elephant twins born in captivity in Sri Lanka since 1941, according to elephant expert Jayantha Jayewardene. "Both the calves and the mother are doing fine," Renuka Bandaranaike, head of the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, told AFP. "The babies are relatively small, but they are healthy."