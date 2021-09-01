Museum director elected new Estonian president

TALLINN: Estonia’s parliament on Tuesday elected the head of the national museum as the country’s new president -- the fifth since the restoration of independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Alar Karis, a biologist by training who also previously worked as state auditor, was the only candidate in the election and was put forward by the ruling Reform and Centre coalition. To win, a presidential candidate has to get a minimum of 68 votes -- a two-thirds majority in the 101-seat parliament.