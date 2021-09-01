 
Wednesday September 01, 2021
Glaxo, SK bioscience start final trial of Covid jab

AFP
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021

LONDON: British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and South Korean peer SK bioscience have begun final stage trials of a Covid-19 jab after positive early results, they announced on Tuesday.

The vaccine is facing a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess its "safety and immunogenicity" when compared with AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, the two companies said in a joint statement. GSK is still trailing in the wake of Anglo-Swedish rival AstraZeneca, which rapidly developed a successful jab alongside Oxford University despite having little prior experience in vaccine development.

