LAHORE:Scattered rain was observed in the City here Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central areas and likely to shift towards southern areas while westerly waves were also present over upper parts of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 21.4°C.