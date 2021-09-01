24 more die from corona in City

LAHORE:Around 24 more corona patients died in the City, whereas 53 deaths have been reported in Punjab. The total number of deaths reached 11,874. During the last 24 hours, 22,917 tests were conducted making a total of 6,794,988 tests till date. During the last 24 hours, 1,839 cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 393,137. Besides, 355,453 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 25,819.

Three dengue cases: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewing the current situation of dengue directed the department to intensify the prevention activities across the Punjab. In the last 24 hours, three new confirm dengue patients were reported across the province.