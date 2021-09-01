‘Implement MSDS to cut maternal mortality ratio’

LAHORE:The maternal mortality ratio can be substantially decreased by fully implementing the minimum standards delivery standards (MSDS) for midwifery and family planning services of the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

This was observed by health experts here Tuesday at an orientation seminar on service delivery standards held jointly by the PHC, Population Welfare Department and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). This session was arranged to impart training and awareness to the practicing doctors and Lady Health Visitors regarding MSDS for category-III healthcare establishments providing services related to midwifery, mother-child healthcare and family planning. The seminar was chaired by Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid. The health experts talked about giving best treatment facilities to pregnant mothers. They believed that the ever-increasing population was creating a lot of issues for the country, and the resources were thinning with every passing day. Chairperson Board of Commissioners, PHC, Prof Dr Attiya said the PHC was the first to develop the standards and the other provinces were following the commission and its senior management was helping the healthcare commissions of the country.