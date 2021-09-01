Sarwar invites Opp to discuss electoral reforms

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has asked the opposition parties that instead of wasting their time in street protests against the government, they should sit with the government on the issue of electoral reforms for transparent elections in the country.

The governor along with various NGOs announced providing clean drinking water to more than eight million people in Punjab. The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is ready to run a sewerage system and rehabilitate the closed filtration plants of Wasa. The work will start on them as soon as the government allocates the fund.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Governor's House here along with Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Syed Zahid Aziz and representatives of welfare organisations. Secretary to the Governor, Omar Saeed and Principal Secretary Dr Rashid Mansoor were also present. The governor said the Authority had started work on the project of installing clean drinking water filtration plants and rehabilitation of closed filtration plants in Punjab under which clean drinking water would be provided to people in the province, including Lahore with the collaboration of organisations, including Sarwar Foundation, Islamic Aid, Muslim Hands, Water Aid, UNICEF, Tourist Welfare International Trust, Aleem Khan Foundation, Sahara Foundation, Customs Care Society and Changa Pani. Answering a question, Ch Sarwar said that every penny of the people was being protected and no one would be allowed to embezzle even a single rupee. He said that all staff had been hired on merit. It was a challenging task, he said, adding the prime minister, chief minister and representatives from other government departments were on the same page for providing clean drinking water to the people. He said that as soon as the government provided funds work on the rehabilitation of these filtration plants would be started.

The governor emphasised on strengthening of democracy within political parties, saying that PTI had the highest level of democracy in comparison with other political parties in which dissenting views of opposition were heard, adding instead of wasting their time in street protests against the government, they should sit with the government on the issue of electoral reforms for transparent elections in country.

He said the United States had finally acknowledged that the Afghan war was its wrong decision but now it was the responsibility of all, including the USA to play their role in peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan had already played a positive role in the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and would continue to work for peace.