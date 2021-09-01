Report on crimes against women launched

LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) launched district-wise analysis of state of violence against women and children in Punjab and Islamabad during Jan-June 2021 in an event held here on Tuesday.

It says in first half of 2021, as per official data, 1,890 women were raped and 3,721 cases of violence against women (VAW) registered in Punjab while 752 cases of child abuse were registered in the province. Abduction of women topped the list of crimes as 6,754 women were abducted in six months. The mainstream media could only report around 635 cases. Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) launched district-wise analysis of state of violence against women and children in Punjab and Islamabad during Jan-June 2021 in an event held here on Tuesday. The report says cases reported in the media are much less than that reported and registered officially. While 1,890 women were raped, according to official statistics in Punjab, only 396 cases got media attention. In Islamabad, 34 rape cases were registered during the same period and 27 of these were highlighted in media. Of the 3,721 VAW cases, only 938 were reported in mainstream media and 163 cases of women’s abduction were registered in Islamabad while only 26 cases were reported in media.