Two cops martyred in encounter

LAHORE:Two constables were martyred in an encounter with two criminals in Manga Mandi Bypass area here Tuesday.

According to an FIR of Manga Mandi police, some policemen tried to stop two suspicious people riding a bike on Manga Raiwind Road. The bikers did not stop and ran away towards Manga Mandi. Constables of Muhafiz Squad, Adil Hussain, and Abad Ali deputed at Talaab Srai were informed about the suspects who tried to intercept them, but they opened straight fire. As a result, Constable Abad Ali received a bullet injury in chest and died on the spot whereas Constable Adil Hussain died on the way to Jinnah Hospital. Their funeral was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. IG Inam Ghani, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Suhail Ch, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, police officers, family members of the martyred constables and a large number of jawans attended their funeral. A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred constables.

Talking to the media after the funeral prayers, the IG Inam Ghani expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives of police personnel and said more than 1,500 brave jawans of Punjab Police had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to ensure safety and security of the citizens. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said constables Adil Hussain and Abad Ali were asset to police and the total number of martyrs of Lahore Police had reached 324 after this incident. Resident of Tehsil Chunian, District Kasur, 40-year old Abad Ali had joined police force as constable in 2006 whereas Adil Hussain of Mohlanwal Multan Road joined force in 2017. Abad Ali left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters while Adil Hussain left behind a widow.

SHOT DEAD: A man Ali Shan was shot dead in Raiwind. The victim was going somewhere and when he reached near Ada Plot, the unidentified suspects intercepted and shot at him. He was shifted to a hospital where he died. The initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been shot dead for personal enmity.

HELD: Two suspected burglars Fahad alias Nanna and Waleed were arrested by Samanabad police on Tuesday. The suspects a few days back had committed a burglary bid in a house. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. SHO Imran Anwar said that the suspects were wanted in many bids of attempt to murder, burglary, theft and snatching.

theft: LWMC foiled a theft attempt of garbage containers from the Sabzazar area here Tuesday. The driver of vehicle number MLL 4866 was stealing LWMC garbage containers, said a press release of the company, adding on receiving a tip-off, the vehicle and the stolen containers were seized from Multan Road Kharak Nala.