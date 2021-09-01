Athletes with intellectual disability battle for Paralympic space

TOKYO: Athletes with an intellectual impairment could be forgiven for feeling a little left behind at the Paralympics, with just three sports in Tokyo open to them.

That’s still more than at the Beijing Winter Games in five months’ time, when not a single sport will be available to competitors with intellectual disabilities.

Despite the growth of the Paralympic movement, the space available to people with a range of different intellectual impairments remains fairly limited even within the eligible sports, some argue.

They include the parents of Mikel Garcia, a Spanish athlete who has Down’s syndrome and whose athletics class does not exist at the Paralympics.

The couple have organised a petition with more than 100,000 signatures calling for more inclusion of competitors with intellectual disabilities at the Paralympics.

“Our son Mikel was declared world athletics champion in Brisbane, Australia in 2019. He won the 400, 800 and 1500m,” the petition reads.

It notes that the exclusion of athletes like Garcia has led some federations to set up competitions alongside the Paralympic Games.

“Once again, we make people with Down’s syndrome live in a parallel world,” it argues.

Athletes with intellectual impairments were only accepted into the Paralympics comparatively late, beginning with the 1996 Atlanta Games.

But their inclusion was short-lived, after a scandal that rocked the Paralympics to its core.

Shortly after the Sydney Games in 2000, it emerged that several members of the Spanish basketball team that took the gold in the category for intellectual disability were faking their supposed impairments.

It was a massive blow to the credibility of the system for testing and classifying athletes. In response, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) suspended all sports classes involving an intellectual disability — a ruling that affected both the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Games.

It was a devastating moment for some athletes, including Swedish shot putter Jeffrey Ige.

“A year before Athens they told us that we couldn’t really participate,” he recalled in a BBC interview in 2012.

“I was at my highest level then, I could have taken a medal if I’d had a chance to compete. I was really sad and upset.”