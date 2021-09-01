Zubair, Ashar, Hasheesh, Ibrahim move into third round

KARACHI: Zubair Raja, Ashar Mir, Hasheesh Kumar, and Ibrahim Iltifat moved into the third round of men’s singles at 8th Indus Pharma National Tennis championship at Karachi Club here on Tuesday.

Zubair thrashed Fahad Abid 6-1, 6-1, Ashar beat Hussain Godil 6-2, 6-2, Hasheesh smashed Durraiz Vazzir 6-0, 6-0, and Ibrahim defeated Robin Kumar 6-4, 6-2.

In the second round of Juniors 18 singles, Hasheesh won against Raahim Veqar 6-3, 6-2.

In the second round of under-14 singles, Dhuraf Das beat Nael Mirza 4-2, 4-2, Zohaib Malik thrashed Aahil Imran 4-0, 4-0, and Samer Zaman won against Shees 5-3, 4-1.

In the first round of under-12 singles, Faiz Ilyas beat Hamza Tahir 4-1, 5-3, Atif Ali overpowered Meer Abbas 4-0, 1-4, 4-0, Abubaker Talha thrashed Ammar Hasan 4-2, 4-0, Shehzer Ali smashed Mahad Shehzad 4-0, 4-0, and Laraib Shamsi defeated Rayyan Dandia 4-2, 4-2.